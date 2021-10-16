HC orders filling up vacant posts in revenue tribunals through time-bound manner

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice S G Mehare has ordered the state government to fill up the vacant posts of judicial and administrative members, government pleaders, special government pleaders, presenting officers and other essential staff in the principal seat and other benches of the Revenue Tribunals, through time-bound manner, on priority. The bench also expects sending of requisition regarding vacant posts of judicial members to the High Court by October 31.

The general manager's lawyer Nandkumar Khandare also brought into notice the recommendation of the High Court required in filling up the vacant posts in Revenue Tribunal. Accordingly, the bench has also directed to implement due process and fill up the vacant posts of administrative members by December 31, 2021.

The court also ordered to fill up the posts of government pleader, special government pleader and presenting officer; provide all necessary facilities and make appointments or deputations of essential staff in the Revenue Tribunal before January 31, 2022.

About the petition

The Revenue Tribunal's Adv Akhileshchandra Tripathi through Adv Sanket S Kulkarni has filed a petition. He requested to fill up the vacant posts of judicial and administrative members and others in tribunals (main bench and other benches) in eight weeks. He also urged to provide required facilities in the same period.

Vacancy in Aurangabad Bench

There is no administrative member in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. The presiding officer, every month comes from Mumbai, conducts a hearing of the bench for a week and returns, stated the petitioner to the HC. Hence the bench ordered to complete the due process of filling up the posts of administrative members by December 31, 2021 and fill up the posts.