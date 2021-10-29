HC seeks report on conditions of Bal Sangopan Gruhs in

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

In response to a hearing on suo moto public interest litigation (PIL), the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has ordered the state government to submit a detailed report mentioning the present condition of all Bal Sangopan Gruhs and Sansthas (child-rearing centres or societies) which are run in the six divisions of Maharashtra and falls under the jurisdiction of the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD). The bench also directed to submit the conditions of children staying in them. The report has to be submitted by November 15. The next hearing on the PIL will be held on November 30.

It may be noted that the then principal district judge of Jalna had sent a confidential report. On its basis, the bench got filed the suo moto PIL on July 20, 2020, and appointed Adv Akshay Kulkarni as an 'amicus curiae' in the case.

Later on, the WCWD commissioner has issued an order. It stated that the arrangements for children staying in the centre run by Maharashtra Marwadi Charitable Trust (Jalna) is not good. The centre is not following the prescribed norms while giving the kids for adoption. Besides, there are financial irregularities as well. Hence he ordered to file an offence against it. Acting upon the orders, Jalna police filed an offence under various sections including 6, 9 and 17 of the Hindu Adoption Act, on September 25, 2020.

Earlier, the High Court has sought details on action taken in response to the complaint against the centre, on September 9, 2019. The investigating officer (IO) submitted a plea stating that he will file the charge sheet in one week, but he failed to abide by the order. On hinting at issuing the 'warrant', the IO filed a charge sheet on October 6, 2019.

During a hearing on September 23, 2021, the High Court has sought the report stating the condition of Bal Sangopan Gruhs. Later on, the government again sought time to submit the detailed report during the hearing on October 27, 2021. Hence the High Court gave the above verdict.

The assistant government lawyer Manjusha Deshpande represented the government, assistant Solicitor General Ajay Talhar pleaded on behalf of the Central Government, Adv Talekar voiced on behalf of the Trust and Adv G K Kshirsagar represented the District Child Welfare Committee.