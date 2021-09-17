HC upholds lifer to husband for strangulating wife

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Shrikant Kulkarni upheld the order of the Ahmednagar sessions court granting life imprisonment to the husband Acchut Bhaskar Kale, who murdered his wife Sunita by strangulating her within two years of their marriage.

Similarly, the bench rectifying the earlier order mentioning six months imprisonment to the deceased mother-in-law Shakuntala, father-in-law Bhaskar and sister-in-law Satyasheela Bhosale for inflicting mental and physical torture to her to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine. All the three were released on bail and directed that they should be present before the sessions court, and the court should issue summons of the above-mentioned punishment, the order stated.

Acchut had a dispute with his wife Sunita after the marriage. He and his family members frequently demanded money from her parents and meted physical and mental torture to her. He was murdered for dowry, and a case was registered at the Jalkhed police station.

The sessions court had pronounced life imprisonment to Acchut and six months imprisonment to other accused. He appealed in the High Court. Government prosecutor Priti Diggikar stated that the sessions had not considered the evidences under section 304 (B) and brought to the notice of the court that the other three accused were equally responsible for torturing the deceased.