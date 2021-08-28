HC withholds decision of school tribunal

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Justice M G Shevlikar from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court withheld the decision of the school tribunal of Latur about the petitioner's appointment.

According to details, Shivaji Mohanrao Patil worked as headmaster at Chhatrapati Shivaji Secondary and Higher Secondary School of Savarmala in Mukhed tehsil of Nanded between 2005 and 2013. Later, his resignation was taken.

He filed an appeal with the School Tribunal of Latur. The Tribunal directed the schools' management to reinstate the petitioner as headmaster. The education society challenged the tribunal’s decision in the HC.

Observing that the resignation was taken forcefully from the petitioner, the court withheld the decision of the tribunal. Adv Ajinkya Raddy, who appeared for the petitioner, was assisted by adv Ravindra Wankhede.