HE Minister Samant to visit Bamu on Nov 12

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Higher and Technical Education (HTE) Minister Uday Samant along with officers of the department will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on November 12 under ‘Mantralaya Aaplya Dari’ initiative.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a delegation comprising HTE Minister Samant, Prajakta Tanpure (Minister of State for HTE), Vikaschandra Rastogi (Principal secretary, HTE), Dr Dhanraj Mane (director, HE), officers of the HTE department will interact with students, parents, teachers, s, employees of the university.

The minister will also talk to college students, teachers and management representatives to hear their problems and accept suggestions for the development of HTE.

All the stakeholders can send their suggestions, grievances, proposal along with relevant documents to the university through email (generaladmin@bamu.ac.in) on or before October 29 so that they can be submitted before the deputy secretary and director of HE to take action. The deputy secretary and the director will submit the report of action taken to the minister by November 8, 2021.

The interaction of the minister with stakeholders will be held at the auditorium at 11 am on November 12.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that all should take note that officers of higher and technical education remain present in the meeting,