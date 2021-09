‘He Suranno Chandra Wha’ programme concludes

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Avishkar Bahuddeshiya Shikshan Sanstha operated Swaravishkar’s ‘He Suranno Chandra Wha’ musical programme was organised recently. M V Deshmukh has planned this programme for the music lovers. Vishakha Rupel conducted the proceedings of the programme. Several residents including the senior citizens witnessed the musical journey.

The singers were M V Deshmukh, Shrikant Konda, Dr Shraddha Paritkar, Anand Desai, Kalpana Desai, Vidyasagar, Sandhya Vilas Pade, Vandana Kathare, Salim Bhilwade, Jagdish Birsone, Dr Aparna Raul, Raju Vairal, Ahmed Rizwan, Arun Gawai, Dr Asha Unawane, Seema Hatolkar, Chandrakant Avhad and Rajendra Ausekar.