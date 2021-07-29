Headmistress Ratnaprabha Bahalkar passes away

Aurangabad, July 29:

The headmistress of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) primary school in N-9 Cidco, Ratnaprabha Satish Bahalkar, died of a brief illness today evening. She was 57.

The last rites upon her will be performed at the N-6 crematorium (near the old Octroi Checkpost) tomorrow (July 30) at 10 am.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. The departed soul was the sister of AMC's public relations officer (PRO) Sanjeev Sonar.