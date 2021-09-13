Heads of banks to meet in city on Sept 16, Stress on investment in DMIC and banks’ role, says union Minister of State for Finance Dr Karad, Chairpersons of Nabard, SBI, union Bank, Maha Bank to attend the first-ever such meet in A’bad

Aurangabad, Sept 13: A meeting of national-level bank heads is being held on September 16 at a five-star hotel in Aurangabad on issues including Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana, Jandhan Yojana, digital transfer of money and farmers bank loan scheme.

Addressing a Press conference here today, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said the day-long meeting would also feature deliberations on investment opportunities in Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the cooperation of banks.

Dr Karad said that such meetings had earlier been held in metros. This will be the first time the conference is being held in Aurangabad, and for this meeting, chairmen of all nationalised banks and executive directors have been invited. Finance secretary, additional secretary and chairman of Nabard will attend the day-long conference.

When asked how will Aurangabad benefit from the meeting, Dr Karad said the infrastructure development work in DMIC has been completed. The meeting will be held with the intention that banks should cooperate with those industries interested in investing in DMIC. Nabard has been called here so that farmers’ issues will be discussed.

Bank transfers take place from March to June, and loan cases for farmers are dealt with during this period. Therefore, decisions are going to be made regarding bank facilities and transfers. There are 41.70 crore accounts all over India. The PM schemes are important in nationalised banks, not in private banks. The benefits of the schemes for the common man can be discussed at the meeting. It may contain information on Mudra Loans, hawker schemes, farmer loan issues, explained Dr Karad.

Presentation on investment in DMIC

DMIC national director Abhishek Chaudhary has been invited so that he can inform the chairmen of the banks about the scope for industries in Aurangabad’s DMIC. Chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog will also attend the meeting. The outcome of the meeting will be discussed with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Chairpersons of the State Bank of India, union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, will be among heads who will attend the meeting.