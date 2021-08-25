Health admin worries over rising Covid patients for last 10 days

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The district health administration is worried about rising in Covid-19 patients in the rural sector. The patients were detected from 49 villages of seven tehsils in the district in the last 10 days. Presently, Soyegaon and Khuldabad tehsils are safe from the Coronavirus.

The tehsil wise strength of villages from where the patients were identified includes 16 of Vaijapur, 10 each of Gangapur and Paithan, six of Aurangabad, four of Kannad, two of Sillod and one of Phulambri.

There are 1,313 villages in the district. Of which, no patient has been reported from 1144 villages in the past 28 days, but patients are continued to be detected from 172 villages. It includes Aurangabad - 14, Phulambri- five, Gangapur - 35, Kannad - nine, Khuldabad - one, Paithan - 37, Sillod - nine and Vaijapur - 62, said the ZP health department.