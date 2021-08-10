Health administration gears up to suspend personnel involved in black marketing of vaccine

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The health administration has constituted a three-member committee, to probe the black marketing of the Covid-19 vaccine by a health assistant of Jikthan Primary Health Centre (PHC), today.

The inquiry committee comprises additional district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, district vaccination officer Dr Rekha Bhandare and Dr Prashant Date. The committee reached the Jikthan PHC today in the afternoon. They inspected the records of vaccine stock and supply. They also recorded statements of health personnel on duty. The inquiry continued till the evening. They learnt that Dhurale was responsible for the supply of vaccines and he possessed some valuable information. It is being guessed that he would have stolen few vials of the vaccine while distributing it to others. Hence the details of vaccine distribution will be collected soon along with other necessary information by tomorrow.

Earlier, health minister Rajesh Tope has ordered to suspend the health assistant for his involvement in black marketing of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The police have detained Ganesh Durle and Syed Amjad. The news of the black marketing of vaccines created a sensation all over the state.

The district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said, " The proposal to suspend the concerned health personnel is ready, but primary inquiry report is necessary to enclose with it. Hence the committee has started the inquiry and prompt action will be taken after receiving the report."

Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Mangesh Gondavale also confirmed taking strict action against the health personnel concerned soon.