Health machinery on 'high alert' because of new Covid variant

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

The health machinery in the district is on high alert because of a new Covid Omicron variant.

The health department will keep an eye on those who return from abroad and conduct contact tracing.

It is also laying stress on 100 per cent Covid vaccination and keeping facilities for treatment.

As a precautionary measure, the State Government issued new regulations on Saturday in the wake of Covid’s new ‘Omicron’ variant.

The beds and oxygen systems at Government Medical College and Hospital and District Civil Hospital are being re-equipped.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has planned to reopen the Covid Care Centres (CCC). Also, it is carrying out a test of Covid suspects and people who came in contact with positive patients.

Health officer of AMC Dr Paras Mandalecha said that the Civic body was taking required precautionary measures.

“A screen arrangement for passengers who arrive here from abroad has been made. The CCC, beds and oxygen facilities are being made ready,” he added.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni said that their hospital is ready for Covid patients treatment. “Those who have not taken Covid vaccination should take it on a priority basis. People should wear masks as precautionary measures,” he added.

GMCH deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said that required measures are being taken in the hospital for the treatment. “The stress is being laid to keep ready beds and oxygen facilities,” he added.