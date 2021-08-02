Health survey begins in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

In the backdrop of the patient found infected by Zika virus in Pune district, the health machinery in the Aurangabad district has become alert began the survey of the patients having fever in the district. If any suspect is found, the samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing.Zika disease like the Dengue and Chikungunya is spread through the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

The patients suffering from Dengue and Chikungunya are found in the district for the past few days. The health machinery is taking efforts to gain control over these diseases. Considering the danger of the Zika virus now, more precaution is being taken.

A meeting of the laboratory technicians was held on Monday, and they were instructed to inform the authority immediately if the suspected patient is observed, informed District Malaria Officer Dr D B Gholap.

The symptoms of the Zika patient are headache, body ache, red patches on the body, and severe fever. The health machinery has started the survey in the district to trace the mosquito larvae by going home to home and survey of the patients having fever. Residents should observe a dry day. Pregnant women should take more care. If the mosquito larvae are seen in the water should be destroyed immediately, Dr Gholap appealed.