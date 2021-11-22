Heaps of solid waste, stink become head for patients, employees

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

Heaps of wet and dry biomedical waste and its stink has become a headache for patients, their relatives and employees of Government Medical College and Hospital.

It may be noted that the dean of GMCH started efforts to solve the cleanliness issue on a priority basis. However, wet and dry waste, which has been stagnant for months, has become a headache for patients and staff. The reason is that sometimes waste is burned while at others, it is buried. Heaps of waste will grow in the coming days. About a truckload of garbage is generated daily in GMCH. Sorting of waste is done at some wards while at others, mixed (dry and wet) is thrown together.

The private agency which was given the contract of garbage collection transports only sorted waste.

The heap of mixed waste is increasing day by day. It has become difficult for the citizens to sit in the shelter in front of the Medicine Building due to the stench of heaps for the last three to four months. The doctors and staff of the wards are also suffering from the stench of garbage spread in the open space adjacent to the surgical building.

Garbage is being dumped behind the newly constructed mortuary. The same is happening in the open space behind the old ward 8-9. The postgraduate hostel students have to bear the stink. The sanitation inspectors who have the responsibility to dispose of the garbage are neglecting daily waste sorting and disposal. A new waste depot is taking shape on the premises of the Government hospital. Garbage is collected daily. So, the old waste is lying because it was not sorted. Dean Dr Varsha Rote Kaginalkar said that Medical Superintendent had been instructed to sort and dispose of waste properly.

Medical Superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary said that even after paying Rs 50 lakh to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), they do not get cooperation for waste collection from it.

Sanitation inspector Vishal Naharkar said the waste was not burnt or buried but, there are problems for sorting the waste due to staff shortage.