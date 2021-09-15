Hearing in Bamu statutory officers appointment held

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The hearing over the objections raised against the appointment of statutory officers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the university appointed full-time statutory officers, including registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil, in March 2020. On receiving objections over their appointment, the administration appointed Justice P R Bora (retired) Committee.

In January 2021, the management council members rejected the enquiry report gave the officers a clean chit.

Another panel led by Dr Sarjerao Nimse, the former vice-chancellor, was appointed. The new panel conducted the hearing on Tuesday.

Sanjay Nimbalkar (Senator and MC member), MC members Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Rajesh Karpe, former MC member Dr Shankar Ambhore and others attended the hearing and submitted the relevant documents. The officers will be an opportunity to present their say will be given in the next hearing.