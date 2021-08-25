Hearing on petition challenging the government's decision to issue letters of intent for new colleges

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

A relevant educational institute has defrauded the government by putting up boards of two separate colleges on both sides of the same building and showing photographs of a non-existent building in the village to the expert committee, informed adv Ajay Deshpande representing the Gurukul Bahuudeshiya Sevabhavi Sansthan to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

As many as 48 petitions have been filed in the Aurangabad Bench challenging the decision of the state government to start 48 new arts, commerce and science colleges despite the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Uiversity rejecting the proposals. Hearing on 6 petitions was held on Wednesday in front of the bench comprising of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda. During the hearing, adv Deshpande presented the above information and photographs obtained in the right to information act to the bench. According to the Maharashtra University Act, it is not the commission but the university that have the authority to prepare a perspective plan for new colleges.

Argument of the university and the defendants

Adv Sambhaji Tope representing university pointed out that the expert committee was not of the university. According to the report of the board of directors, the university had made negative recommendations. Nevertheless, in exceptional circumstances, the government may issue a letter of intent. At present the college does not need to have a building. Chief public prosecutor D R Kale pointed out that all institutions are non-aided and hence the government has handed over the letter of intent. The next hearing on the other petitions will be held on August 31.