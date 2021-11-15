Hearing on petition of Labour Colony residents today

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The hearing on the petition challenging the action of demotion of 338 houses at Labour Colony in the city will be held before the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice M V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda on Tuesday.

The Labour Colonies were established at Aurangabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani and six other cities in the state in 1952. In Aurangabad, 338 houses were built on 22 acres land at Labour Colony. On October 31, 2021, municipal corporation additional commissioner erected a hoarding highlighting a public notice to demolish the properties at Labour Colony.

The holiday bench had refused to give date for the hearing of this petition. Hence, the residents of Labour Colony submitted a petition challenging the public notice in a two-member bench on Monday. The petitioner demanded that the public notice should be cancelled, the order which rejected the petition of the residents in 1999 should be cancelled and the government should acquire the land and should give the ownership rights to the residents. Adv Pradnya Talekar will appear for the petitioners.