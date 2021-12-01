Hearing on petition related to labour colony held

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The petitioners of Labour Colony replied to the State Government’s argument in the court on Wednesday.

The hearing on the petition was held today. A hearing will be conducted on December 3 to support the arguments of the petitioners by giving references of previous judgements.

Adv Pradnya Talekar, representing the petitioners, argued that the Government is not the owner of Labour Colony, so, it cannot complain about residents holding property illegally.

The Government cited earlier court judgments related to cheating and they are not applicable to petitioners in the present case.

The Government accepted that the notice issued on October 30, 2021, was not as per provisions in the Municipal Corporation Act. She requested the court to cancel the notice.

Veteran lawyer R N Dhorde appeared for the Government. Advocates Pravin Patil and Usha Wayal assisted him. Adv Jayantbhai Shah represented Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.