Heavy rainfall in 27 circles in Marathwada

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

The prediction of the meteorological department about end of the monsoon were washed away with heavy rains in last two days. More than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in 10 out of 27 circles in Marathwada.

This year's monsoon caused huge damage to crops and farm land in Marathwada. Rains on June 7 and September 30 destroyed crops on about 37 lakh hectares. Last week, the government announced Rs 3,700 crore in compensation. In past two days, 97 mm rain was recorded in Panchwadgaon boundary in Jalna, 103 mm in Parli in Beed, 87 mm in Bhalgaon in Latur, 87 mm in Babhalgaon, 67 mm in Harangul, 67 mm in Kasarshirsi, 86 mm in Kundalwadi in Nanded.

Talani 116 mm, Nivgha 100 mm, Mantha 111 mm, Tamsa 69 mm, Pimparkhed 66 mm, Ashti 72 mm, 68 mm in Shelgaon in Parbhani, Hingoli 109 mm, Narsi 84 mm, Shirsam 79 mm, Wasmat 86 mm, Digras 83 mm, Khambala 82 mm, Kalamanuri 143 mm, Wakodi 121 mm, Nandapur 103 mm, Akhada 117 mm, Dongarkada 76 mm, Waranga 114 mm and Yelegaon circle 70 mm. Hingoli district has received heavy rainfall in 13 circles.

1100 mm of rain in M'wada till date

From June 7 to October 17, in all 1100 mm rainfall was recorded in Marathwada. The rainfall is around 160 per cent excess rainfall. The department has an annual rainfall of 679.5 mm. All the 11 major projects in the department are 100 per cent full and at present 50,000 cusecs of water is being discharged.