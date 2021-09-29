Heavy rains caused losses on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has estimated the losses caused in the city due to the rain. Trees collapsed at 29 places, walls collapsed at 5 places, 8 vehicles were crushed while water entered the 122 houses and shops, informed additional commissioner B B Nemane.

The officers of the nine wards in the city submitted the reports of losses in their wards to the AMC administrator on Wednesday. The wall of the Panchkuwa Kabrastan collapsed, trees collapsed at three places in Aurangpura, the walls of a nullah and a house collapsed in Uday Colony, walls collapsed in Dalalwadi and Sabjimandi area, and a 15 meters long wall collapsed in Cidco N-8 area.

Similarly, water was logged in 122 houses and shops. Six trees were collapsed near the AMC headquarters, due to which the electricity poles were bent. The electricity was interrupted in the headquarters, and the employees had to work in the dark. The electricity supply was interrupted for some time, even on Wednesday.