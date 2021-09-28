Heavy rains hit Aurangabad district, rivers flooded, villages cut off

More than 70 villages cut off, traffic diverted, alert sounded in riverside villages

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The district was hit by torrential rains and flood-like conditions prevailed in many tehsils. Crops on several hectares were damaged. The picture of crop damage will emerge after the rains subside. By September 28, the district had exceeded the annual average rainfall. Heavy rains caused small projects and rivers to overflow. More than 70 villages have been cut off and traffic has been diverted due to river water on the bridges, the district disaster management department said.

It has been raining in Kannad tehsil since Monday night. Alert has been sounded in riverside villages in Pimparkheda. Preparations are underway to shift villagers in nearby schools. Three houses collapsed at Palaskheda. Heavy rains lashed Dhondalgaon causing a wall to collapse. The farm land has been eroded due to the bursting of Sarola weir. The rivers near Manoor and Salegaon have been flooded. Water overflowed from the Chandgaon river. Hence villagers and domestic animals of Tunki were shifted to the school. Medium project 100 in gut no 22 in Panvi Khandala is full. Traffic has come to a halt due to flooding in the Nandgaon river.

The traffic on the Sakegaon to Pokhari road has been cut off due to flooding. Vehicles were diverted from Shivur Bangla to Kannad road via Garja. The Bor Dahegaon medium project is full and the water level is up to 521 meters and 256 cusecs of water is released in the river basin. Seven goats died when a wall collapsed at Devgaon Rangari and water of Bor river entered Borsar village of Vaijapur tehsil.

Discharge of 30,000 cusecs from Shivna-Takli project

Thirty thousand cusecs of water is being discharged from Shivna-Takli project which is the largest in Kannad tehsil. The administration has warned the riverside villages. Some shops along the river at Wadod Bazaar were flooded and residents have been shifted to safer places.