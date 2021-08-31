Heavy rains pound 67 mandals in M’wada

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Torrential rains pounded different 67 mandals in Marathwada until August 31. All the mandals recorded 38.6 mm rainfall.

A total of seven Mandals in Beed district had cloud bursting. Though 67 recorded heavy rainfalls in the region, August month’s rainfall is below average. The average rainfall of all mandals is 194 mm, while they registered 172 MM. There is a shortfall of 22 mm.

In this season, the first time all mandals received heavy rainfall on a single day.

A total of six persons lost their lives while six cattle were killed.

Of the total mandals, 24 received 100 mm rainfall. Weather experts said that rainfall up to 65 mm means heavy rainfall and above, it is considered as cloud bursting.

Hingoli district registered the lowest (10.9 mm) rainfall.

The mandal-wise rainfall of districts that experienced heavy rainfall is as follows;

Aurangabad: Vihamandva-Paithan (112 mm), Loni-Vaijapur (66), Kannad (110), Chapaner (76), Chikaltan (65), Pishor (116), Nachanwel (68), Chincholi (109) and Karanjkhed (80).

Jalna: Pimpalgaon-Bhokardan (99), Ambad (89), Jamkhed (69), Rohilagad (71), Ghansaungi (78), Tirthpuri (121), Kumbhar Pimplagaon (85) and Antarvali (86).

Beed: In this district, rains pounded 33 Mandals. Beed city (111), Pali (99), Mhasalja (166), Nalwandi (190), Pimpalner (214), Pendgaon (118), Chausala (77), Neknoor (80), Amalner (162), Ashti (66), Dawalwadi (126), Dhamangaon (67), Dhanora (69), Pimpla (66), Gevrai (94), Madalmohi (111), Jategaon (84), Panchgaon (74), Umapur (100), Chaklamba (117), Shirsadevi (81), Revaki (76), Talwada (234), Talkhed (82), Ambejogai (74), Patoda (160), Lokhandi (72), Ghatnandur (80),

Dharmapuri (78), Wadwani (89), Kawadgaon (115), Shirur (65) and Raimohan (91).

Latur: Kingaon-Ahmedpur (120 ), Nilanga (76), Pangaon (84), Korepur (65).

Osmanabad: Pargaon-Washi (92). Nanded: Mukhed (97), Jamb (66), Chandola (127), Kurula (82), Loha (76), Malkodi (137) and Khanapur (105). Parbhani: Hadgaon-Pathri (130), Kasapuri (106), Palam (68), Banvas (110), Pethshiva (97).