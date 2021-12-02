High Court favourable to start physical hearing

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

As covid intensity has waned, a decision will be taken soon to give permission to physical hearing in front of the bench, the administrative committee of the High Court said on Tuesday.

President of the advocates association of the high court bench at Aurangabad adv Nitin Chaudhary and secretary adv Suhas Urgunde gave this information through a press note. Due to covid outbreak, the High Court had decided to seek a date for hearing in the court through an e-mail.

As covid influence waned, the association had requested the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to give permission for physical hearing. During covid, it was made mandatory to file a petition through email. The lawyers and the citizens were facing a big problem as they were not getting the date after filing the petition. Cases were not heard due to delays in getting dates for online hearing.