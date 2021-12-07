High level inquiry into Apegaon to old Paithan road work

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne has directed to conduct a high level inquiry into a matter after it was revealed that the contractor has lifted a bill of Rs 25 lakh without strengthening the Apegaon to Old Paithan road in Paithan tehsil under the works department of ZP.

It is learned that the ZP works department had issued a tender for asphalting of Apegaon to Old Paithan road in Paithan tehsil. The contract was awarded to Martin Construction on June 19, 2019. The contractor submitted a bill of Rs 25 lakh to the works department on the basis of forged documents without doing the work.

Without confirming whether the work was done or not, the ZP finance department paid a bill of Rs 25 lakhs to the contractor. After the matter came to light, a complaint was received last week by Gatne. Taking the complaint seriously, Gatne decided to set up a high-level committee on the matter.

The inquiry will be conducted by additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare and other executive engineer level officers of the department. This work was done during the tenure of the then executive engineer ZA Qazi. He has recently retired.