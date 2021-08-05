Hijack thrill at Chikalthana Airport

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The thrill of plane hijack was experienced at the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday morning. The security personnel rescued the passengers from the clutches of four terrorists after a rescue operation of around one and a half hours. The entire activity was conducted during the mock drill held at the Airport between 10 am, and 11.30 am.

Airport director D G Salve, Central Industrial Security Force deputy commandant Pawankumar, assistant commandant M K Jha, DCP Deepak Girhe, CISF PI Rupali Thoke, Pramod Jawale, Pradeep Kumar, C H Bhanu, Narayan Jadhav, and others participated in the exercise. Jawans of CISF, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), City police force, Fire Brigade, and employees of the Airlines, all including 154 persons, participated in the mock rescue operation.

During the mock drill, four dummy terrorists hijacked a plane. A bus was used as a plane, in which 75 passengers were hostages. They demanded that their accomplices should be released from jail and a plane should be made available for their escape. After getting the information about the hijack, the security agencies got alert and executed a rescue operation. The operation lasted for one and a half hours.

All the passengers were rescued safely, and the dummy terrorists were arrested during the mock drill. After the exercise, the officers guided the Jawans stating that the situations during the hijack could be different, but the security agencies should coordinate with each other and tackle the situation.