Hindi Day celebration @NBIS

Aurangabad, Sept 15: Numerous programmes were organized at the New Beginning International School, Sawangi to mark Hindi Diwas.

Lokmat Samachar chief sub-editor Pankaj Joshi lit the ceremonial lamp. Teacher Pranita Bhale introduced Joshi. Principal Ganesh Tarate welcomed him. School secretary James Dongardive, director Pallavi Dongardive, chief coordinator Aakash Sarkate greeted all.

Head of the Hindi department Varsha Kondke made the introductory speech. Students delivered speeches, poetry, couplets, antakshari, Hindi qawwali, Hindi drama and comic poems.

Joshi said, ‘’The honour and dignity of Hindi should be maintained by every Indian.’’

Students Pragati Shinde and Piyush Wankhede conducted the proceedings. Swati Nirmal proposed a vote of thanks.