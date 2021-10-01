Hindi Diwas at MGM Clover Dale School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2021 10:55 PM2021-10-01T22:55:01+5:302021-10-01T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 1: The students of MGM Clover Dale School organized a special assembly recently to celebrate Hindi Diwas. It commenced with a shloka followed by the prayer. Students presented poems and thought in Hindi language. They also presented riddles, speech on the importance of Hindi Diwas and self composed poems. The weekly quiz was conducted in Hindi. School authorities appreciated efforts of students.Open in app