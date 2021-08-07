Hip replacement surgery, a boon for patients in pain

Dr Maruti Lingayat

The National Bone and Joint Week is being celebrated currently. The theme for the year 2021-2022 is Save Self, Save One. The Indian Association of Orthopaedics (IOA) is giving major attention to road traffic accidents (RTA), the most common cause of death in India. The IOA wants to train students, police and the common man in first aid treatment, CPR, abdominal thrust and basic cardiac life support which will teach how to identify cardiac failure, concussion, and infarcts and teach them to take quick decisions within the Golden Hour after an RTA which may end up saving a limb, life and preventing the patient from being handicapped.

The IOA and Maharashtra Association of Orthopaedics also want to emphasize on bone health and would recommend

*Daily walking and cardio exercises

*Avoiding junk food and having balanced diet

*Adequate sunlight exposure

*Maintaining proper nutrition

Let us also talk about hip replacement surgery.

It is a procedure by which doctors surgically replace a painful arthritic hip joint with an artificial joint which is made from metal and plastic. It is usually done after all other treatment measures for pain relief fail as the procedure provides relief from a painfully hip joint and makes walking easier.

Hip replacement surgery can be done traditionally or by a minimally invasive method with the only difference being the size of the incision, The implants used can be of Indian or foreign, with Indian variety costing around Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. It will last for a period of 10-15 years. Foreign implants cost Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 and last 15-20 years. The components of both implants are the same - an acetabular cup, head, stem and liner which may be made of metal, ceramic and poly propylene or a combination of the above materials. The implant may be placed along with cement for osteoporotic bones. Certain activities have to be avoided after the operation for a period of 6 to 12 months which include

*Avoid twisting and pivoting on the operated leg

*Don’t cross the operated leg across the midline of the body

*Not bending of the hip over 90 degrees

*Not turning the involved leg inwards

Pain relief is the greatest benefit and major reason for hip replacement surgery with other benefits being:

*Improved movements

*Strength and co-ordination of torso and leg

*Ability to walk, climb stairs and maintain an active lifestyle in greater comfort

Physiotherapy post operative management is also important for mobility and maintaining muscular tone.

(The writer is professor and HoD, orthopedics

Government Medical College, Aurangabad).