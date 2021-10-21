HMs meeting to increase students strength in Navodaya Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

A meeting of tehsil-wise headmasters will be held from October 25 to 27 to increase the strength of students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV). The entrance test for admission to JNV will be held on April 30.

The registration for the test was very low from the tehsils. Therefore, the District Collector has given a target of application to each tehsil.

The meeting of HMs from Gangapur and Aurangabad tehsils will be organised at Orchid English School at 11 am on October 22, and for Kannad tehsil, it will be held at JNV on October 15. The HMs from Soyegaon and Sillod will attend the meeting at Santh Eknath Vidyalaya on October 26 while the venue for Vaijapur is at Karuna Niketan Vidyalaya (on October 27).