Holy Cross School 1979 batch fetes teachers

Aurangabad, Sept 8: Holy Cross English High School group of 1979 batch organised a small felicitation programme on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here recently.

The celebration began with the songs sung by Deepak Deshpande, M A Shakeel, Shirish Patni and Mukaram Khan. Ujwala Bhadange, who recently took charge as the head of the education department in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was honoured.

She has to her credit Kartabgar Mahila Gaurav Puraskar, Janseva National Award and Best Teacher International Award. She has presented more than 60 research papers. Seven students have been awarded Ph D under her guidance.

Prabha Soni, who is the lecturer in the Government College of Arts and Science in junior college, was felicitated for completing 36 years of teaching. This month, she is retiring.

Teaching fraternity in the group including Dr Sanjay Ubale (Devgiri College), Dr Sanjay Gaikwad (Government Medical College), Dr Aqueel Shaikh (Pune College) and Veena Kulkarni who won the ‘best principal’ award at Erode Tamil Nadu were also honoured.

The group thanked Holy Cross English High School teachers for moulding them as good citizens. Santosh Bakshi, Adv Mohd Anees, Balbir Bagga and Anil Kharat were among those present.