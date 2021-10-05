Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Aurangabad, Oct 5: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Podar International School, CBSE Aurangabad with floral tributes and homage to the legendary leader and the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Principal Ravinder Rana offered a garland to the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. He stressed the relevance of the universal values espoused by Gandhiji and how they resonate in the world today. Students participated in an inter-school poster-making competition. It was an interesting and creative way of paying homage to the legendary leader.