Hostels admissions begin in Bamu campus

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started the admission process for hostels.

It may be noted that hundreds of students from Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad and other parts of Marathwada take admissions in university departments and stay at hostels.

the university has handed over the hostels to local administration for Covid Care Centres (CCCs) during Covid 19

situation. There is a decline in pandemic virus patients strength, but, hostels were not handed over to Bamu.

Following permission from the State Government, senior colleges and university departments commenced actual classes on October 20 for the academic year 2021-22. The admission process for the seats in the university was completed.

However, those who are out of station cannot attend classes as hostel admissions were not started.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the admission process for all the hostels was started.

“We have requested the local administration to hand over the hostels. But, nothing received from them yet. Currently, only those who have taken both the doses are allowed to attend the actual classes,” he added. Candidates will have to apply online and submit its hard copy with the reactor of the respective hostel.