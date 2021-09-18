Hotel owner attacks customer

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A hotel owner attacked a customer with knife as he complained about the raw mutton served to him on Friday afternoon in Basera Hotel opposite Tarangan Society in Padegaon.

Complainant Shaikh Rafique Shaikh (55, Garampani) had gone to Basera hotel at Padegaon with his friends fro lunch. He complained about the raw mutton served to him to the owner. He had a quarrel with the owner over the issue and the owner attacked him with a knife and the waiters severely beat him. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station.