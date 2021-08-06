Hoteliers demand to relax restrictions

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

Althought, the Corona situation is under control, but the state government has reinstated the restriction on the hotel industry. Other industries had given the relaxation to operate till 8 pm, but the hotel are permitted to operate only till 4 pm. The hotel industry are facing the several restrictions from March 20, 2020 till now. The industry has paralyzed in the past one and a half years. Hence, the hotel industry should be permitted to operate with full capacity and for full time, demanded the Aurangabad Hotels Restaurants Owners Association in a memorandum to the Employment Guarantee and Horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumre. The delegation that met Bhume included Shivaji Mangate Patil, Nishant Patil, Shivanand Andhale, Ganesh Telore, Kishor Shetty, Harpreetsingh, Prakash Shetty, Jaiprakash Solunke, Arvind Kamtikar and others.