Hoteliers to hand over keys to district collector

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

For a year and a half, the hotel industry is under restrictions. All hoteliers are under a lot of stress due to the loss of Rs 800 crore. Hence the Aurangabad District Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association has decided to hand over the keys of all hotels and restaurants to the district collector next week if the government does not lift the restrictions on the business, said association president Shivaji Patil in a press conference on Sunday.

As a part of the protest, hoteliers flashed anti-government posters while standing in front of the closed hotels. Speaking further Patil said, while the number of corona patients has reduced and restrictions on all businesses have been lifted, restrictions have continued on the hotel industry. So there is dissatisfaction among these professionals against the government. Due to continued restrictions, it has become difficult to run a hotel business. Several hotels have closed due to financial loss. Hence we are going to handover the keys of the hotels to the collector. Jairam Salunke, Kishor Shetty, Rajesh Shetty and other members were present.

Major demands:

Remove restrictions on the hotel industry.

Permission to start business with full capacity.

Various taxes and license fees should be waived for two years or until the corona ends.