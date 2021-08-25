House burgled at Parijatnagar

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Thieves broke in a beauty parlour in Parijatnagar, Cidco N-4 area and made off with Rs 1.10 lakh cash and 3.5 tolas of gold and silver jewellery, amounting Rs 1.86 lakh. The thieves broke locks of three houses in this area but did not find anything, the police said.

On Wednesday morning, the landowner, Sandeepsingh Chaure called his tenant and owner of the parlour Sandhya Daulat Jadhav and her husband and informed them that the lock of the parlour was broken and they should come and confirm it. Jadhav came to the parlour and found the lock was broken and the things in the parlour were scattered.

Jadhav and her husband had gone to Nashik for celebrating Raksha Bandhan and the parlour was locked since then. They found that Rs 1.10 cash and jewellery weighing around 3.5 tolas were missing.

On receiving the information, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ravindra Salokhe, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Pundliknagar police station PI Dilip Gangurde, API Ghansham Sonawane and others rushed to the spot. The thieves had broken the lock of three houses in the same area, but could not find anything and hence they went to the parlour, the police opined.

House burgled in Chikalthana

A house of Anil Kaluba Ghorpade (33) in Rishikeshnagar in Chikalthana area was also burgled. Ghorpade and his family members had gone to his native village for celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The thieves stole Rs 7,000 cash, jewellery amounting Rs 10,000 and a LED TV, all amounting Rs 35,000. A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station.