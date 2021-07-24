House burgled at Pratapnagar

Aurangabad, July 24:

A family from Pratapnagar had gone for the funeral of a relative at Mumbai. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the thieves broke into the house and made away with the valuables amounting Rs 2,46,157.

Gunwant Shantaram Patil and his family members had gone for a funeral of his relative at Mumbai on July 17. They returned on Thursday morning and found that the lock of the door was broken. When they entered in the house, they found that the valuables amounting Rs 2,46,157 was missing from the house. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura police station.