House burgled in Harsul, shop in Naregaon

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A thief broke into a house in Mhasobanagar in Harsul area in the wee hours of Thursday and made off with jewellery and cash amounting Rs 1.75 lakh. A case has been registered at the Harsul police station.

Complainant Kadubai Balaji Chathe (45, Mhasobanagar) had gone to the hospital on Wednesday night as her husband was not well and her house was locked. Taking advantage of the opportunity broke into the house and took away jewellery and cash from the cupboard. The thief came on a bicycle and has been captured in the CCTV camera. When Kadubai came to the house in the morning, found that the valuables were missing.

In another incident, an electric appliances shop of Ankush Pundlik Kandhare (24, Maniknagar, Naregaon) was burgled by the thieves on September 8 night and took away appliances worth Rs 40,600. A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station while API S R Chaure is further investigating the case.