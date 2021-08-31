Housewife ends life; hubby, 2 others booked

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Fed up with harassment from in-laws members, a housewife committed suicide at Vedantnagar on Sunday. Her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were booked with Vedantnagar Police Station.

According to details, Pallavi Sonawne married Yogesh Ashok Khetre three years ago. The couple lived happily for a few days after the marriage. Suspecting her character, Yogesh started abusing and beating up his wife.

Her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law asked Pallavi to bring dowry from her parents for his business.

The housewife informed her husband and other in-laws members that she could not fulfil their demand as her parents' financial condition is weak.

Pallavi visited her parents' house on Rakhi Purnima and told them that she was being harassed mentally and physically for dowry by in-laws members. Her relatives convinced the housewife and her husband. So, she went to her husband’s house. Her father, Sunil Murlidhar Sonawne (47, Harsul), lodged a complaint with police that his daughter committed suicide by hanging herself at 12.30 pm on August 29 as she was fed up with the constant harassment.