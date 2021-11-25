Housewife ends life in Baijipura

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

A 19-year-old housewife ended her life by hanging herself at Baijipura. The incident came to light on Thursday early morning. The deceased has been identified as Sujita Amar Nishad (Khakra, Siddhart Nagar UP, present residence Baijipura).

Assistant police inspector A B Magre along with police personnel reached the report on receiving information of the incident. Amar Nishad Mahluprasad (23) and his friends Maniram Yadav, Shiv Kumar rushed the woman in an unconscious state to Government Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Jinsi Police Station.