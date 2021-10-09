Housewife ends life

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Fed up with the harassment from in-laws members, a 22-year-old woman Madhuri Duttatray Jadhav committed suicide by jumping into a farm well at Shivur village on Friday.

According to details, Madhuri married Duttatray Balu Jadhav on February 24, 2016. Her parents made a partial payment of dowry during the wedding ceremony. Duttatray and his mother Walyabai Jadhav started harassing her mentally and physically to bring a remaining dowry amount.

Fed up with the constant harassment, Madhuri ended her life by jumping into a farm well in Gut no 1051 on Friday.

Duttatray and his mother were booked with Shivur Police Station for abetting her to end life. Assistant police inspector Nilesh Kele is on the case. Police arrested Duttatray and produced him in Vaijapur court. He was remanded to judicial custody of 14 days.