How long should we wait to get recognition – NCP activists

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

We have been honest to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for several years. But newcomers are appointed to important posts in the party. How long should we wait to get recognition in the party, quizzed the activists during an interaction meeting with MP Supriya Sule at Rashtrawadi Bhavan on Tuesday.

The activists said that any activist from across Marathwada or any other place starts politics in the party with the help of senior leaders and gets big posts. Many don't even know the city well. It is not that newcomers should not get the post, but those who are older stay where they are. And the newcomers move on, the activists lamented. After listening to the activists, Sule assured that the complaints will be put forward before the party president and senior leaders. There has been a turmoil in the NCP for the past several days. There have been complaints made against the new city president. The senior activists alleged that the city president is the former activist of the BJP, still he got promoted to an important post. Senior activists Sopanrao Khose and Kayyum Pathan had raised objections in this regard.