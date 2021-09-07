HPO to appoint authorised agents

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The Department of Post (DoP) is appointing authorised agents for Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) schemes through direct recruitment. The desirous candidates are appealed to contact the office of the Senior Superintendent of Posts, Head Post Office, in Juna Bazaar with all the required documents, photos and prescribed application for a walk-in interview scheduled to be held on September 16 from 10 am to 4 pm. The candidates of age 18 years to 50 are eligible for the interview. The selected candidates will have to earnest money of Rs 5,000 as a security deposit. The selected candidates, after undergoing training, will be given a provisional license and after passing the IRDA exam the permanent license will be issued to the authorised agents, stated the release.