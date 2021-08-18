HSC marks sheet to be distributed on Aug 20

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute the HSC marks sheet on August 20.

The State Government cancelled the April-May 2021 session examinations of 12th classed and promoted students on the basis of their performance of 11th class and internal assessment of HSC.

The online result was declared on August 3.

The State Board on Wednesday announced that the mark sheet would be distributed at the designated centres in the division on August 20.

The Board instructed college representatives to maintain social distance while collecting the result sheet. The mark sheet of the examinations November-December 2020 session will also be distributed.

1.45 L students waiting for mark sheet

More than 1.45 lakh were declared passed in Aurangabad division of MSBSHSE. The students have been waiting for the mark sheet since then. They were unable to take admissions in the next class without it.