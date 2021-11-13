HSICON - 2021 fruitful for surgeons

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

A two-day 15th annual Conference of Hernia Society of India ‘HSICON - 2021’, organised by Aurangabad Surgical Society, Krupamayi Hospital and Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital concluded on Saturday.

A live operative workshop was organised, in which, six surgeries were performed by renowned surgeons including Dr Manish Baijal, Dr Ramesh Agrawalla, Dr Randeep Wadhwan, Dr Ashwin Masurkar, Dr Sarfarz Baig and Dr Vijay Borgaonkar at Krupamayi Hospital. These surgeries were relayed live at the venue at Welcome Hotel Rama International and on various other online platforms.

A video competition was also organised, in which, seven participants presented their operative videos.

In the other session, 22 papers were presented by the experts, of which, three were presented online from the U.K.

The president of the Aurangabad Surgical Society Dr Nikhil Chavan, secretary Dr Narayan Sanap, Dr Bhaskar Musande, Dr Satyajeet Pathrikar, Dr Sushil Deshpande, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Anita Kandi and others were present. Around 450 delegates from all over the country participated in the conference, of which, 150 participated personally while 350 through the online platforms.

Unique opportunity for surgeons

Organising chairman of the conference Dr Vijay Borgaonkar said that this was a great opportunity for the surgeons to learn new surgical techniques from the masters in the field. The didactic lectures, live demonstrations of surgeries, excellent interaction between the delegates and the faculty will certainly help the doctors to provide better medical services to the patients. It was a unique opportunity for all to update knowledge in Hernia surgeries, Dr Borgaonkar mentioned.