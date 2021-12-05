Huge presence of devotees at Khandoba temple on Ghata Sthapana

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Flowers adorned the idol of Lord Khandoba at Khandoba temple in Satara on Sunday on the occasion of Ghatasthapana. Devotees flocked to take darshan since Morning. The trustees and priests were constantly appealing to the devotees to wear a mask, use sanitizer and keep social distancing.

The temple trustees and villagers are working hard to comply with the order given by the district administration. Devotees visiting the temple were instructed to keep their distance and not to enter without a mask. The district administration only gave permission to shops selling puja material near the temple premises. This year, there are no grocery, toy or food stalls in the fair. All cultural programmes were held outside the temple for a small number of devotees.

Devotees following rules

The Ghata Stapana was performed in the temple on Sunday. Hence there was a large presence of devotees. All the trustees and villagers were working hard to instruct the devotees to follow the rules by giving instructions from time to time, said trust president Sahebrao Palaskar.