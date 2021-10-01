Huge response to online Khadi sales

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The products of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which went online during the lockdown, are still getting a strong response from across the country, with khadi online sales reaching Rs 3.48 crore in just fourteen months. During this period, 1 lakh citizens visited the Khadi website. Out of this, 20,100 citizens bought khadi with Maharashtra, while 250 citizens were from Aurangabad leading in purchase.

The officials at the Khadi Udyog Bhandar said that the website was launched in July 2020 by the KVIC under the union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises. The online sales began with the sale of masks during the covid period. Later, more than 800 products such as clothing, food, cosmetics, footwear, natural paints and monpa handmade paper were put up for sale. This got an immense response on Khadi's website. As can be seen from the statistics. Online khadi received orders from across the country.

The most sought after items still are masks, clothing, incense, honey, herbal soaps and pickles. The highest number of 2585 orders came from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi 1884 and Uttar Pradesh 1581. Items ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000 are available on the website. There is a 5 to 15 per cent discount on the products. Each customer bought an average of 9 to 10 items with an average bill of Rs 11,000. This resulted in a turnover of Rs 3.48 crore.