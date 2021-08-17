Huge stock of detonators found at Gevrai village, explosives seized from house of a theft suspect, police looking for Tak who is absconding

Aurangabad, Aug 17: A huge stock of detonators was found during the search at the residence of a suspect involved in a shop breaking case at Gevrai village on Paithan road today. Superintendent of police (SP) Mokshada Patil rushed to the spot and called Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) from Nashik for examining explosives. Three police teams have been dispatched for tracing suspect Jitusingh Tak (Gevrai).

According to details, grocery items and cash were stolen from a shop at Gevrai. Assistant police inspector of Chikalthana police station Vishwas Patil and team visited the spot on Monday afternoon. The thief who committed the burglary was caught on the CCTV camera. He turned out to be Tak who is on the police records. Police immediately rushed to his home. He was not at home but the police started looking for stolen items there.

To their surprise, police found 126 detonators, wire, scissor, clamps and screw drivers. The policemen informed SP Patil and sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul. Under the guidance of the BDDS, the explosives were seized and kept safely. A case was registered against Tak late tonight for illegally storing explosives.

Box:

Police looking for source of explosives

BDDS and local crime branch team searched the area around the house of Tak with help of a sniffer dog and equipment used in detecting explosives but nothing was found elsewhere. The LCB and Chikalthana police have been directed to find out from whom and where the suspect obtained detonators.