I-Day at Little Star Eng High School

Aurangabad, Aug 25: Little Star English High School, Fazilpura celebrated 75th Independence Day with great zeal. Society president Mohammed Aslam Khan and director Anamika Supekar along with principal Saba Khan unfurled the tricolour followed by the national anthem. Staff and students delivered speeches in different languages. Students presented patriotic songs, poems and dances.

An online link was shared with students and parents to attend the programme. Shagufta Khan conducted the proceedings. Arshiya Khan proposed a vote of thanks.