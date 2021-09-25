I would like to go for Foreign services: Urja Jain

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

“One should make one’s weak points strong and do practise of points which are stronger,” said Urja Vikas Jain, who obtained 519th rank in union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Talking to this newspaper, she said that she made up her mind to go for civil services when she was in 10th.

Urja, daughter of former mayor Vikas Jain and former corporator Alpa Jain, said that she did undergraduate course ‘BA-Economics’ at Sophia College for Women, Mumbai, after completing 12th from Nath Valley School.

She said that she did not qualify for preliminary examination in her two attempts in 2018 and 2019 years, while she got success in all examinations in the third attempt.

“I will prefer to go for Indian Foreign Service or Indian Police Service. If I do not get either, I will take another chance in 2022 to improve my rank,” she said.

She said that after the completion of her bachelor degree, she started preparations in Delhi since 2018.

“I have not fixed hours for my study, but I used to prepare for more than 12 hours daily. Each aspirant of civil services has his/her strategy. I kept myself away from distractions like my mobile phone. I used to keep switched off my phone for hours during the study. I like Korean music shows. I read newspapers, magazines, besides study books for the preparations,” she added.