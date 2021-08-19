ICSI chapter celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 19: The Aurangabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrated the 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

Chapter chairman CS Paresh Deshpande unfurled the Indian Flag. He said that the Aurangabad chapter aims to focus on students activities like career awareness programmes at various colleges in Marathwada which will result into increase in students registration for CS course, and academic tie ups with colleges through study centres. Vice-chairperson CS Rashmi Gangwal, secretary CS Aniket Kulkarni, CS Prasad Takalkar, CS P C Agrawal were among those present.